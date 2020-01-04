LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville-based, Brown-Forman corp. has closed its barrel-making cooperage after two employees tested positive for COVID-19, spokeswoman Elizabeth Conway confirmed.

The cooperage was informed on March 30, that the employees had confirmed cases. Conway said local health officials are alerting people who may have been in close proximity to the employees.

Brown-Forman has suspended production for the time being as it is sanitized and as workers are cleared to return to work based on health department guidelines.



Conway said the goal is to reopen after cleaning and the holidays by April 13.

Brown-Forman will pay employees during this time. The cooperage says they will continue to keep the health and safety of their employees as their top concern.

