LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bowen Elementary’ s Family Resource Center is partnering with Dare to Care for a one-time, unique response to assure their most struggling families have the food they need during the COVID-19 restrictions

The Family Resource Center at Bowen maintains a year-round food pantry as part of Dare to Care’s School Food Pantry partnership which operates in 16 Jefferson County Public Schools.

Bowen Elementary staff and volunteers picked up food from Dare to Care that they will box into three-week supplies for a family. These same staff and volunteers will then deliver the packed boxes to twenty Bowen families.

This response helps those who already struggle with food insecurity and now are faced with transportation and other food access issues including drop-in earnings due to business slowdowns.

This approach also is done while complying with the CDC protocols to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Kimberly McCarthy, Bowen Family Resource Center Coordinator, said that they are motivated to act because “a lot of our families work in jobs that are currently suspended like the food industry. They are food fragile already now more so.”

Brian Riendeau, Dare to Care Executive Director, applauded Bowen’s extra effort. “Dare to Care is doing all we can to help our struggling neighbors maintain access to food assistance during this unparalleled time. We are so fortunate to live in a compassionate and caring community that takes the initiative to find creative ways to support one another.”

