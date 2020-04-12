Bloomfield Chief of Police dies after battling COVID-19

Scott Dennis, who served in law enforcement for 32 years, died fighting the coronavirus Friday morning. Dennis was 62.

BLOOMFIELD, Ky. — According to a Facebook post from the City of Bloomfield, Police Chief Scott Dennis died Friday morning after battling COVID-19.

Dennis served a total of 32 years in law enforcement. He started his career with the Kentucky Department of Corrections and served with Kentucky State Police before joining the Bloomfield Police Department. Dennis was 62-year-old.

Bloomfield's Mayor Christopher Dudgeon released a statement on the Facebook post saying, "One of the hardest things to do in life is to say goodbye. It is with great sadness to tell you this morning, that the City of Bloomfield says farewell to our Chief of Police Scott Dennis. After courageously battling the COVID 19 virus for many days, our Lord God almighty has now called him home."

"Our City not only lost a Police Chief, but a dear friend, coworker, husband, and father. There are no words that could ever express how saddened we all are at this time and we would like to ask that you continue to pray for the Dennis family as they manage through this difficult time."

Dennis is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, and his daughter, Brystal.

