Biden says he plans 3rd coronavirus relief stimulus check to Americans

Congress passed a bill for a second COVID-19 relief check to Americans. President-elect Joe Biden says his plan is to send yet another.

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday said his coronavirus relief plan would include a third COVID-19 pandemic stimulus check to Americans.

"Yes," Biden said when asked about a third round of checks. He didn't specify an amount, saying that's a negotiating issue.

Congress on Monday passed a new $900 billion pandemic relief bill which includes $600 for every American who made $75,000 or less or $1,200 for each couple making $150,000 or less. It also includes $600 for a dependent child.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday that the direct payments would begin arriving in bank accounts next week.

President Donald Trump must first sign the bill.

Biden also thanked Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Republicans who pushed for the new payments, although they initially asked for $1,200 checks like the ones sent out via the CARES Act in March.

Biden said Monday's bill passage was “just the first step” and a “down payment” in addressing multiple crises facing America.

Biden said he will put forward a plan in early 2021 that will ask Congress to send more help to firefighters, police, frontline health workers and millions of working families.

He noted that the latest relief package extends unemployment benefits for 10 weeks but said “it’s going to take a lot longer than that.”