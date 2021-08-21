Gov. Beshear plans COVID-19 address on Monday after Kentucky Supreme Court says new laws blocking emergency orders must stand

His announcement comes hours after the Kentucky Supreme Court said a temporary injunction blocking new laws limiting his powers was “improper.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After Gov. Andy Beshear suffered a legal defeat when it comes to using his emergency orders to combat COVID-19 in Kentucky, he’s expected to address the commonwealth on Monday.

His announcement comes hours after the Kentucky Supreme Court said a temporary injunction blocking new laws limiting his powers was “improper.”

Crystal Staley, a spokeswoman for Gov. Beshear’s office, said the ruling would “dissolve Kentucky’s entire state of emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Kentucky has seen cases of the virus surge, fueled by the delta variant. On Friday, Kentucky reported 3,869 cases of the virus with 1,158 of those found in those under 18-years-old.

“In the last month, COVID-19 cases in Kentucky's children have increased by 400%. Folks, there is no excuse not to mask up indoors when it can protect our kids. Do the right thing,” he said on Twitter on Saturday.

His administration believes the order will have a domino effect on steps they said has helped the state including preventing him from taking more preventative measures including a general mask mandate.

“The Governor has had the courage to make unpopular decisions in order to keep Kentuckians safe – the court has removed much of his ability to do so moving forward. If called in to a special session, we hope the General Assembly would do the right thing,” Staley said.

The governor's office said the Kentucky Department of Education's emergency regulation regarding masks remains in effect for public schools and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services' emergency regulation related to child care settings.

All emergency regulations related to the pandemic remain in effect, his office said.

Gov. Beshear’s news conference will take place in Frankfort at 4 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.