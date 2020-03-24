FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has signed a bill giving Kentucky's schools the latitude to use as many nontraditional instruction days as needed in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The proposal to give relief to school districts sped through the legislature with strong bipartisan support as lawmakers deal with the pandemic's impact on Kentucky.

The governor recently asked superintendents to extend school closures until at least April 20 in an effort to help contain the virus.

During his daily coronavirus briefing, Beshear announced he had signed the legislation. It has an emergency clause allowing it to take effect immediately.

