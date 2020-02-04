LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear has recommended Kentucky schools remain closed through May 1, Oldham County Schools Superintendent Greg Schultz confirmed in a email to parents.

"As I’m sure you’ve heard by now, Governor Andy Beshear has recommended schools remain closed through May 1," Schultz said. "This means that the earliest we could possibly return to school is Monday, May 4."

Schultz said non-traditional instruction will continue through May 1, and noted the return date may be extended in the future.

"At this time, we are unsure of when any additional directive could come down from the governor, but promise to pass along any updates as soon as we are informed," Schultz said.

Several other Kentucky districts, including Taylor County, also announced the they will remain closed through May 1. No districts have commented on what the extension will mean for school graduation or prom.

"I know there are a lot of questions...the unfortunate answer at this time is we simply do not know," Schultz said. "For now, we must take things day by day and hope for the best."

We expect Gov. Beshear to talk more about this in his daily news conference. Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio has not commented on the recommendation at this time.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced all K-12 schools in Indiana will remain closed for the rest of the year amid the global pandemic.

