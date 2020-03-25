LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear mentioned that non-life sustaining businesses will be closed to in-person traffic beginning Thursday at 8 p.m.

He says the order will be out on Wednesday to give more guidance. During his Tuesday press conference he explained that many businesses in Kentucky provide life-sustaining services and will be allowed to stay open but must maintain social distancing.

“With the rise in cases and knowing that these next probably two weeks are going to be some of the most important, we are going to take the next step; so effective Thursday at 8 p.m. we are going to be asking all non-life-sustaining businesses to close to in-person traffic,” Gov. Beshear said. “Even for those who are going to be exempt under this order, we are going to mandate that type of social distance that we have to see out there to protect our people.”

The businesses that will stay open are grocery and drug stores, pharmacies, banks, hardware stores, agricultural operations, gas stations, media, businesses needed for transportation, logistics, shipping, delivery and pick-up, housing, building and construction, laundry, financial services, home-based care and service, professional services, manufacturing and other businesses key to national interests or life-sustaining goods or services. This also includes those covered under the federal critical infrastructure sector.

Many professional services including attorneys, accountants, and those in real estate can be performed at home.

Restaurants can remain open for delivery, curbside pickup and carry-out if they follow the guidelines on social distancing.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

MORE ON WHAS11.COM

Real-time updates: 39 new cases of coronavirus brings statewide total to 163

Beshear signs bill giving relief to schools due to coronavirus pandemic

'This is one that makes me mad' | Person who attended Caronavirus party just tested positive, Kentucky governor says

'It’s actually a heartbreak.' Shepherdsville Amazon facility temporarily shut down after employees test positive for COVID-19

Questions surround Sen. Rand Paul's response to positive COVID-19 diagnosis

Louisville firefighter tests positive for COVID-19, mayor says

Stay-at-home order in Indiana starts Tuesday, here's what it means for you

Ford: Production will be suspended past March 30

Kentucky kindergartners stay connected despite school closure with pen pal exchange

Waterfront Park closes playground to contain spread of coronavirus

All Clarksville parks, playgrounds close amid Covid-19 outbreak