FRANKFORT, Ky. — As many of the unemployed continue to go unanswered in Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear is now saying their goal is to handle all claims made in March this upcoming week.

"You've waited far too long if you applied in March and that's not right," Beshear said. "I've talked with our unemployment insurance group and I've told them that I want to see everybody who applied in March, that hasn't been helped, helped this week."

About 500,000 people are seeking unemployment benefits in Kentucky, with thousands being left with no answers, no callbacks and no money.

Just a few days ago, in an exclusive interview with WHAS11, Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman claimed 85% of Kentuckians who have applied for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 crisis, have received at least their first payment. Many of the other 15% have been waiting over a month and she says that's unacceptable.

Now Governor Andy Beshear says those who have waited more than a month will finally be getting a response. Beshear also says new unemployment resources will be coming out on Monday, that he hopes to announce tomorrow.

That means it'll be a busy week in Kentucky, as phase one of re-opening begins Monday. Governor Beshear did announce some changes you can expect.

"Dentists aren't going to be ready to be open on Monday because there isn't agreed upon guidance that has to get through given how it can spread through those offices," Beshear said. "We have to make sure that we are doing it right, given out those oral secretions happen in a dentists office."

He says dentist offices are a part healthcare they want to get open very soon, but given the nature of dental practices, they need a more detailed plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19, than other healthcare services.

"Until we get this right, it won't be safe to go. Now, once we get it right, we believe that while there is some risk, we'll have mitigated that risk," Beshear said.

The places that will be opening on Monday, April 27th, are non-urgent emergency healthcare services, diagnostic radiology and lab services in healthcare clinics, medical offices, physical therapy and chiropractic offices.

As the state continues to increase testing capacity, Monday will also mark the most drive through testing locations than Kentucky has had thus far. Beshear says there are 11 separate areas across the state where people can get drive through testing.

In the Metro, you can get tested through Kroger at Shawnee Park, and at the Walmart on Bashford Manor Lane.

