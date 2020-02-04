LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fairgrounds at the Kentucky Expo Center will be converted into a field hospital in preparation for a surge in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Beshear announced the decision during his April 2 coronavirus briefing, saying they want to be ready if cases surpass the state's current health care capacity.

The field hospital will house 2,000 beds. The National Guard and Army Corps of Engineers are assisting in converting the fairgrounds, Beshear said.

At this time, local hospitals are not at capacity. The governor also mentioned using a Lexington hotel as a hospital.

Beshear also requested that people donate personal protection equipment, specifically gloves, as the demand for PPE continues to rise during the current pandemic.

During his press conference, Beshear said there are currently 770 cases in the state as of 5 p.m. April 2. There were 100 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Beshear said there are 11 new deaths. This number does include one death that was previously reported by Mayor Greg Fischer on April 1.

