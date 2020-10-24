Gov. Beshear, family out of quarantine after potential COVID-19 exposure

The governor and his family were potentially exposed to coronavirus after a member of his security detail tested positive earlier this month.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and his family are out of quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19 earlier this month.

Beshear and his family were potentially exposed to the virus after a member of his security detail learned he tested positive Oct. 10. The unnamed security officer drove with the first family, before the test results were announced.

The governor tweeted out the update saying, "As of today I am officially out of quarantine after following the advice of the department for public health."

Beshear also said he and his family tested negative for COVID-19 multiple times which he attributed to wearing masks at the time of contact.

Thank you to all who have sent supportive messages. We are very blessed. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) October 24, 2020

Beshear had been providing COVID-19 updates for the state virtually while in quarantine.

Yesterday, there were 1,457 new COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth with a total of 93,748 Kentuckians infected.

