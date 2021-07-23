Beshear uses ex-Trump official's words in urging COVID shots

On Tuesday, 1,054 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kentucky – the highest since March 11.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s Democratic governor is highlighting a warning from a Trump administration health official in urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

It comes as the delta variant causes a spike in cases. After months of imploring people to get vaccinated, Gov. Andy Beshear acknowledged Thursday the unvaccinated likely won’t listen to him.

So he recounted Scott Gottlieb's warning. Gottlieb served as head of the Food and Drug Administration under former President Donald Trump.

Gottlieb said recently that for most unvaccinated Americans who become infected with the delta variant, the virus will be the most serious they get in their lifetime.

“Let’s be clear about the delta variant," Beshear said. "It is the most aggressive form of COVID that we have seen. If you are unvaccinated, it is the deadliest form of COVID that we have seen.”

On Tuesday, 1,054 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kentucky – the highest since March 11. On Wednesday, an additional 963 COVID-19 cases were reported.

“These vaccines are life-saving and for a few lucky Kentuckians, they’re going to be completely life-changing, too,” the governor said.

