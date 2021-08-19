Beshear: Kentucky 'actively considering' mask mandate amid highest positivity rate

The state is facing a pandemic high of 466 ICU COVID-19 patients, and the highest positivity rate ever at 12.45%.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said his office is "actively considering" a new mask mandate as COVID-19 cases surge due to the Delta variant.

"A statewide mask mandate is something that we have to be actively considering," Beshear said during a "Team Kentucky" update. "Certainly if we reach a point where there are no [ICU] beds in the commonwealth, we're gonna have to take some strong steps to ensure that we can reduce the number of people that would be going to the hospital with COVID."

The state is facing a pandemic high of 466 ICU COVID-19 patients, and the highest positivity rate ever at 12.45%.

Additionally, 21 Kentucky hospitals are undergoing critical staffing shortages. This includes Baptist Health Hardin which currently has 91 ICU COVID-19 patients. The governor said that within two weeks, the state may not have enough medical staff for ICU care.

A new executive order has been signed allowing health care professional licensed in other states to work in Kentucky on an emergency basis.

Beshear announced beginning Aug. 22 the state will recognize hospital efforts with "Healthcare Heroes of Kentucky" week.

"Our health care heroes need us right now," the governor said. "They are tired and overworked, and they thought that we would be through this right now."

He pointed the reason for celebration is due in the part to health care workers being "yelled at" and "bullied" for doing their job. Beshear noted that disinformation online about COVID-19 and the vaccine is to blame.

"One of the most difficult things that we face in this virus, is folks putting out information that is false and others intentionally lying," Beshear said.

The governor was later asked if he was referring to GOP politicians Sen. Rand Paul and Rep. Thomas Massie. Beshear said that he was.

"I believe those two individuals are misleading people on Twitter," Beshear said. "You can't say that masks don't work, they do. You can't push people not to get vaccines when they're saving lives... all I'm asking people to do is the right thing."

Beshear said public officials or people with a platform should push for people to get vaccinated.

At this time close to 2.5 million Kentuckians have been fully vaccinated.

