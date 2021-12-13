As Kentucky deals with areas ravaged by tornadoes, governor reminds state COVID-19 is still happening

Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed 3,297 new cases and 92 deaths Saturday and Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During his tornado briefing on Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear reminded the commonwealth that we are still facing a pandemic.

Between Saturday and Sunday, Kentucky reported 3,297 new cases and 92 deaths.

On Monday, there were 1089 cases and 28 new deaths.

The governor said more Kentuckians appear to be getting vaccinated. This past weekend, about 14,880 received their first vaccine while 16,813 are now fully vaccinated. On the booster front, there were 46,373 given.

December 14 marks one year since the first vaccine was given in the commonwealth. Kentucky now has 62% of their population vaccinated.

In total, there have been 2,731,731 Kentuckians that have received both doses of the vaccination.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.