Governor, attorney general feuding over coronavirus actions

Beshear says Cameron is trying to tie his hands in a fight to save lives.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Partisan bickering is nothing new in Kentucky, but tensions are ratcheting up as coronavirus cases continue to rise. This time it’s a Democratic governor, Andy Beshear, fending off legal challenges from the Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron, over his executive actions during the pandemic.

Beshear says Cameron is trying to tie his hands in a fight to save lives. Beshear spent the previous four years as Kentucky’s attorney general mounting legal challenges to executive actions by a Republican governor.

Ultimately, the courts will decide how far the governor can go in restricting the behavior of Kentuckians during the pandemic.

The attorney general isn't only threatening to void orders that keep us safe like masks, he's also threatening expanded workers compensation eligibility for workers ordered to quarantine due to exposure. This includes first responders, active military & grocery store workers. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 16, 2020

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.