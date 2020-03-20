Assumption High School is moving to remote learning following the directive of Governor Andy Beshear amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Building on an established plan for inclement weather cancellations, Assumption utilized two built-in “snow” days on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17, and on Wednesday, March 18 moved to the established system of digital learning days which provides course work for students to complete while home.

During digital learning days, teachers provide on-line lessons for students through a variety of formats and platforms, and students have a specific time frame to complete and submit their classwork online. Beginning Tuesday, March 24, students will transition from digital learning to virtual learning which will allow students and teachers to return to learning in real-time in virtual classroom settings during regularly scheduled meeting times.

This virtual learning process is made possible through Assumption’s long-standing partnership with HP and Microsoft to offer a comprehensive technology program that includes a 1:1 tablet PC program that integrates technology into the curriculum as a tool for learning more effectively.

President Mary Lang stated “because of our substantial technological capabilities and the investment we have made in IT over many years, Assumption is prepared to educate our students through a combination of learning methods and programs during this time. It is our sincere hope that we can all return to our schools soon but in the meantime classes, teacher instruction, and most student importantly, learning will continue all in real-time via our virtual classrooms.”

Technology Integration Specialist and teacher Jill Elder shared, “Assumption teachers work extremely hard in all that they do. When the possibility of closure became evident, the administrative team immediately stepped into action to form a plan for virtual learning during an extended building closing using Microsoft Teams. This quick action allowed teachers time to train with that program while students were still in their classrooms. Teachers were given hands-on, written, and video instruction on how to create a remote learning community.”

When teachers and students make the shift to virtual instruction, Microsoft Teams will provide a platform for students to log in to classes on a regular schedule and attend their class there through video and microphone capabilities, allowing them to hear and communicate with their teachers and classmates. Ainsley Moore ’20 shared “I like the idea of having class from the comfort of my home and I’m still able to be with my class virtually. This causes a disruption in my senior year but I’m grateful for the technology Assumption has that helps us from extending into the summer.”

While this pandemic is affecting normal operations, Assumption is prepared to continue to work together to provide the best possible learning experience despite challenging circumstances.

