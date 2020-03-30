LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Social distancing can be a real struggle especially if you rely on human interaction.



Here are a few apps that you can use to learn how to cope while you're quarantined:

The first app is called House Party which is better for those large group chats.



One about you’ll love about this app is how people can jump in and out of conversations. Friends can jump in and out and no matter how many people are in there, it's still just a seamless connection.



The next app is called Zoom and you can access zoom from your phone or your computer.



Another app is called Marco Polo and it’s a cross between Face Time and texting. You can basically video chat but on your own time.



Social distancing is crucial if the community is going to flatten the curve.

Hopefully, these apps can help you be alone, together.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.