The coronavirus pandemic is something that we are still learning about on a daily basis. Researchers are working hard to understand the virus and government officials are making changes to keep its citizens safe.

We have compiled a list of commonly asked questions about COVID-19 and its effects.

Why are older people more at risk of experiencing severe symptoms from COVID-19?

From early on in this pandemic, doctors knew that this virus does not impact everyone equally. For some, getting COVID-19 means a few miserable days. For others, it can be deadly.

According to an article by AARP, there are a few key reasons why older people are hit harder by this virus than others. First, older people are more likely to have underlying conditions that affect recovery from disease, like COPD. Second, our immune systems change as we age. Researchers haven’t been able to figure out an exact reason why this happens, but we are less able to fight off illnesses as we get older.

Third, COVID-19 is a respiratory illness, and our lungs become less elastic as we age. This makes the loss of airway function even worse for older people.

Will the mail system be shut down because of COVID-19? Can the virus be spread through the mail?

The postal service is considered an essential service, meaning it will still continue to operate even when there are shelter-in-place orders. The postal service is needed to get things like medications and social security checks to vulnerable populations.

The United States Postal Service said it is upping its response to the virus to keep both its employees and its customers safe. It is expanding its leave options so employees don’t feel pressured to come to work if they’re feeling sick.

While the postal service is implementing these precautions, it’s important to remember that your risk of getting the coronavirus through your mail is low.

"In general, because of the poor survivability of these coronaviruses on surfaces…there's likely a very, very, very low if any risk of spread from products or packaging that is shipped over a period of days or weeks in ambient temperatures,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier at the CDC said.

Can scarves and homemade masks protect me from COVID-19?

The guidance on masks seems to be changing constantly. Doctors are still trying to figure out how effective masks as at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The current guidance from the CDC says that healthcare provides should only use homemade masks (like a bandana or scarf) as a last resort if they are working directly with COVID-19 patients. Researchers are still trying to figure out how effective homemade masks are against the spread of the virus.

Still, masks do act as a physical barrier, and after saying for weeks that the majority of us should not be wearing masks, it sounds like that recommendation may change since they're probably better than nothing.

“Any barrier is going to reduce your transmission to somebody else. Now, the question still remains of how much you can protect yourself if somebody else is sick by wearing cloth mask. But people are saying, you know what? Anything is better than nothing,” Dr. Alok Patel, a New York pediatrician, said.

Something to keep in mind is that medical professionals need masks the most right now. We want to make sure that we don’t snatch up all the masks and leave none for the people on the front lines fighting this disease.

If I’m social security, will I still get a stimulus check?

Yes, if you get social security, you will be getting a stimulus check. For a while, the treasury department was saying that you would need to file a simplified tax document to get it, but that's no longer the case.

In a statement, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Social Security recipients do not need to take action and will receive their payment directly to their bank accounts.

Mnuchin said they want to get checks to Americans within three weeks, but some experts say people who don’t have direct deposit set up should plan to wait longer.



Has the tax return deadline been extended?

The filing and payment date for federal income tax returns has been extended to July 15, 2020. Penalties and interest won’t accrue on any unpaid balances until July 16. You can still file an extension if you can’t get your tax return filed by the new deadline.

The federal extension does not apply to state income taxes. Each state will have to make extensions on its own. Indiana and Kentucky have both followed the federal guidelines and have moved the filing and payment date on state taxes to July 15, 2020.

Do you have a question about COVID-19? Text us at 502-582-7220 and we’ll try to find the answer for you!

