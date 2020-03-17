JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Amazon is ramping up hiring as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The company announced 100,000 full and part-time positions to keep up with orders, and thousands of those jobs will be coming to our area.

In Indiana, you can expect to see 2,000 jobs, and in Kentucky 1,500. The pay rate will also increase by $2 an hour through April.

“That’s 3,500 people in our two states who, not only themselves but their families, are going to find a new sense of security during this uncertain time,” said One Southern Indiana President Wendy Dant Chesser.

Chesser said the announcement represents a glimmer of hope during a stressful time.

“I love the fact that we have something positive to see for us locally in this economy,” she said.

To prevent the spread of coronavirus while hiring a large number of additional employees, Amazon said they will enforce social distancing and more frequent sanitization.

“While there are companies that are hurting, there are also companies that are growing. So, we feel somewhat fortunate that we have one of their larger facilities right here in our backyard,” she said.

