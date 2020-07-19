Some activities may increase the spread of COVID-19. Here's what you can do instead.

We analyzed the COVID-19 risk chart made by the Texas Medical Association, breaking down safe alternatives you can do in place of these activities.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Medical Association (TMA) created a chart that ranks how risky certain activities are when it comes to spreading the coronavirus.

The chart has been floating around social media the past few weeks, ranking low to high risk activities such as opening mail to eating at a restaurant.

So, we took five of those moderate to high risk activities, showing you alternatives you can do:

1. Going to a mall is a 5/10. So the alternative? Online shopping. Some of the top buy, sell apps right now include Decluttr, ThredUp and Amazon, just to name a few. You can also search each website for their COVID-19 policy. You'll find everything from contactless delivery to cleaning procedures in place before shipping an item.

2. Eating inside a restaurant is a 7/10. So the alternative? Getting to-go or curbside. We know it seems like a no-brainer, but several restaurants around town are booked with reservations. Of course, we completely understand supporting local businesses. But knowing you can take it home and eat it in your own kitchen can be a safe alternative.

3. Working out in a public gym is an 8/10. So the alternative? Utilizing a nearby trail. You can search "trails near me" on your device and a ton of options will appear. Need help finding a trail? We've got you covered here.

4. Going to a movie theatre is an 8/10. So the alternative? Grabbing your own snacks and blanket to keep you warm while streaming on your television or device. Several streaming platforms are offering extended free trials so you can test out what's best for you. The top platforms are Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus and YouTube TV, according to Techradar.

5. Going to a bar is the riskiest activity on the chart, listed as a 9/10. So the alternative? Alcohol to-go. Gov. Abbott also said he will consider making alcohol to-go sales a permanent thing. But you can start now while bars are temporarily closed in Texas.

Here's a full breakdown of how risky the following activities are on a scale of one to 10, according to the Texas Medical Association:

Low risk:

Opening the mail: 1

Getting restaurant takeout: 2

Pumping gas: 2

Playing tennis: 2

Going camping: 2

Low-moderate risk:

Grocery shopping: 3

Going for a walk, run or bike ride with others: 3

Playing golf: 3

Staying at a hotel for two nights: 4

Sitting in a doctor's waiting room: 4

Going to a library or museum: 4

Eating in a restaurant outside: 4

Walking in a busy downtown area: 4

Spending an hour at a playground: 4

Moderate risk:

Having dinner at someone else's house: 5

Attending a backyard barbecue: 5

Going to a beach: 5

Shopping at a mall: 5

Sending kids to school, camp or daycare: 6

Working a week in an office building: 6

Swimming in a public pool: 6

Visiting an elderly relative or friend in their home: 6

Moderate-high risk:

Going to a hair salon or barbershop: 7

Eating in a restaurant inside: 7

Attending a wedding or funeral: 7

Traveling by plane: 7

Playing basketball: 7

Playing football: 7

Hugging or shaking hands when greeting a friend: 7

