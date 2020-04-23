ALASKA, USA — Alaska Airlines is giving back to medical workers who are going above and beyond to keep people safe and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.

In appreciation of their work, Alaska Airlines announced it will be giving away an additional free round-trip flight for future leisure travel to each medical worker who flies on their airline in April and May to help with coronavirus relief efforts through its "#GoingTheExtraMile" program.

The program currently offers free flights for essential health care workers who use the airline for certified work-related travel.

Angel Flight West, a humanitarian network of volunteer pilots who fly their own planes and pay for all costs out of their own pockets, is arranging all flights.

The roundtrip ticket for future flights will be sent by mail once Alaska’s Airlines "response to COVID-19 flight program is closed," according to its website. The tickets will be valid for up to one year.

The coronavirus pandemic is hitting airlines like Alaskan particularly hard. Airline traffic is down 95% from what it was a year ago. Airlines are paying out more in refunds than they are taking in from new ticket sales. No one knows how long it will be before most people feel safe about flying again, but expectations are fading for a quick rebound in travel.

To request a flight for work related travel, visit Angel Flight West’s website or call the organization directly at (310) 390-2958. If anyone would like to donate their miles to help transport doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel, visit the Alaska Airlines Disaster Relief Fund.

