More than 4,000 children sign up for JCPS vaccine clinics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Weekend clinics brought out thousands of students ages 5 to 11 to receive their first COVID vaccinations.

Jefferson County Public Schools held clinics at 24 of its schools to increase their vaccination efforts.

The clinics did focus on children, but all students were accepted to receive the vaccination.

Eligible family and staff members were also able to receive the Pfizer booster shots as well.

Renee Murphy, chief communications and community officer, said more than 4,000 kids signed up for the clinics.

“Our mission throughout all of this has been to keep the students in school, to keep school open and to keep COVID out. So this is just another thing we’re doing to help our community,” she said.

Sunday’s clinics will have limited walk-ins available for those who didn’t sign up.

The clinics will be set up at Central, Iroquois and Seneca from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Eastern High School from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

