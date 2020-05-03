LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As University of Louisville Health officials discussed local preparedness for coronavirus, officials did confirm four people have been tested in Jefferson County and all tests came back negative.

Dave Langdon with Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness previously confirmed to WHAS11 about 50 people in the area had been asked to self-monitor for symptoms since the beginning of February.

Chief Health Strategist Sarah Moyer said four people in Metro Louisville met the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's criteria to be tested for coronavirus, and all tests came back negative.

During the press conference, Dr. Jason Smith with University of Louisville Health said UofL Health and University Hospital are prepared to treat any influx of patients if needed.

"We train regularly with our staff our isolation protocols," Smith said. "Even before coronavirus was a known entity, we were working on training on how to deal with this."

RELATED: 10 people in Louisville self-monitoring for coronavirus after returning from China

Smith said the hospital has all of the equipment needed to protect staff and other patients if coronavirus does come to Kentucky and a patient does test positive for it.

Several Louisville hospitals have negative pressure rooms to treat and isolate patients if needed, Smith said, but most patients so far do not need hospitalization and would return home.

"If you look across the country and across the world, the majority of patients are treated at home—they are not needing hospitalization," Smith said.

Anyone with symptoms will be tested for the flu first. Smith said everyone with upper respiratory symptoms will also be screened, but testing is only dedicated to people who have traveled to areas on the CDC's risk list in the past 14 days.

"Even if someone were to screen positive...we have the policies and procedures in place to protect, we hope, them as well as our staff," Smith said.

Moyer said the Department of Health has plenty of capacity to test whoever fits testing criteria. Currently, China, Iran, Italy and South Korea are on the CDC's health notice.

RELATED: Southern Indiana officials prep as at least 30 people are being monitored for coronavirus in state

RELATED: United Airlines provides help to Louisville church group stuck in Israel because of coronavirus

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.