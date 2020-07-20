38 cases of coronavirus linked to outbreak among Kentucky high school football team

The cases include 18 players and three coaches. The rest of the cases are contacts of players.

HAZARD, Ky. — An outbreak of coronavirus among a Kentucky high school football team has been confirmed. Scott Lockhard, director of the Kentucky River District Health Department, confirmed 38 cases of coronavirus stemmed from an outbreak among the Hazard High School football team.



The department believes the outbreak started with a family vacation.

All those infected are currently recovering at home.

