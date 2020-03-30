LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with Norton Healthcare say 36 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, a spokeswoman confirmed with WHAS11 News on Sunday.

The employees worked in patient-focused areas.

It’s unclear when and where the employees contracted the virus.

A spokeswoman said CEO Russ Cox has been giving daily updates about the hospital’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The spokeswoman also confirmed Norton Healthcare has treated 122 cases of the virus and currently has 30 patients among their four hospitals.

This story will be updated.

