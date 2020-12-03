LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two more people are believed to have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Beshear said the two positive tests are in Jefferson and Fayette Counties. The Jefferson County case is believed to be a Humana worker who had a "presumptive positive" in his or her first COVID-19 test.

Both of those people are isolated, one at a hospital and another at home.

Humana did confirm to WHAS11 that a Louisville-based employee did test positive, and Beshear said they were awaiting a second test to confirm.

Beshear said new labs are now processing tests which will help with update state totals.

