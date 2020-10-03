LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Governor Andy Beshear says another 2 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Kentucky, bringing the statewide total to 8.

Beshear says the two cases are in Harrison County and are linked with the 3 cases previously discovered.

A 60-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman, were confirmed as having the virus. Both are in isolation and recovering, according to the governor.

It's unclear how the cases are linked with the others but Beshear says the man and woman are receiving treatment.

Beshear revealed 20 tests were given and of those, 18 were negative.

The news comes days after other cases were confirmed. Those include two cases in Fayette and one in Jefferson County.

Social distancing is what Beshear continued to stress, especially helping out the most susceptible to the virus -- seniors.

"The CDC is recommending that individuals over 60 do not places where large crowds are gathering," he said. "The CDC is also recommending that individuals with heart, lung or kidney disease or compromised immune systems, do not go to big crowds."

Some of the other tips include:

Staying at home as much as possible.

Ensuring adequate supplies of medication, food, and other needs if staying home for prolonged periods of time.

When going out in public, keeping away from others who are sick, limiting close contact (6 feet away) and washing hands often.

MORE ON WHAS11.COM

Everything we know about coronavirus in the St. Louis area

Everything we know about coronavirus in Louisville

Coronavirus live updates: US deaths reach 30, Wall Street rebounds

Coronavirus causes Veterans Affairs to adopt 'no visitors' policy in nursing homes

Dick's Sporting Goods to stop selling guns at 440 more stores

Indiana University temporarily suspends face-to-face teaching in wake of coronavirus

VERIFY: No, there aren't major disease outbreaks 'every election year'

Walmart sets emergency leave policy for 1.4M hourly workers amid coronavirus concerns

Red Cross urges the healthy to donate blood amid coronavirus concerns

Berea College suspends instruction for remainder of semester amid COVID-19 concerns

Kentucky nursing homes restrict visitors amid coronavirus concerns

8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, Gov. Beshear says number 'expected to grow'

Kentucky bill would require paid sick leave to combat COVID-19

After coronavirus clears, elderly couple that got it on cruise returns to Atlanta