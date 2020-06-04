LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fund created to provide flexible funding resources to help community-based organizations and those affected by COVID-19 and its economic consequences has awarded grants to 15 more local non-profit groups.

Mayor Greg Fischer says donors have given more than $8 million to the One Louisville: COVID-19 Respond Fund in nearly a month since its launch.

“I want to thank all the people and organizations that have made the compassionate choice to support the One Louisville: COVID-19 Response fund,” the Mayor said during a media briefing Monday. “As of today, we’ve awarded more than $2 million.”

These grants are being given to organizations that help Louisville’s most vulnerable residents and providing them critical support during the pandemic.

Some of the organizations include:

American Red Cross

Backside Learning Center

Bates Community Development Corp.

Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana

Change Today Change Tomorrow

Coalition for the Homeless

ElderServe Inc.

Family Health Centers

The Healing Place

Play Cousins Collective

Society of St. Vincent de Paul Louisville

John Center for Homeless Men

Up for Women

WaterStep

Wayside Christian Mission

“These organizations do outstanding work supporting some of our most vulnerable community members,” the Mayor said. “They have been great partners to our city for a long time.”

Fischer says One Louisville is also helping households that need money to cover basic needs including food, transportation, access to education and more.

So far, 3000 households have set up appointments through May to apply for the funds.

Those interested in applying should contact their local Neighborhood Place to begin the application process for One Louisville funds. Click here for more info.

