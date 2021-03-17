More than 1 million Kentuckians have received at least their first vaccine dose

Gov. Andy Beshear believes the state will reach President Biden's vaccination goal in getting every Kentuckian vaccinated by May 1.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky continues to make progress in getting Kentuckians their first dose vaccinations.

Governor Andy Beshear said Tuesday there are now 567 vaccination sites statewide and more are expected.

He believes the state will reach President Biden's vaccination goal in getting every Kentuckian vaccinated by May 1.

More than 165,000 people have received their first shot during this current weekly period. Since December, more than one million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose.

“I felt this sense of relief that I had a layer of protection now,” Patty Nalley said. “The very first thing that I did after I got my vaccine was, I got a haircut,” she joked.

The 65-year-old Louisvillian received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine last week, but said she is still taking pandemic precautions seriously.

She said she and her husband, who is fully vaccinated, will continue to wear their masks and are avoiding large gatherings, and indoor dining for at least a little longer, until most people get the vaccine.

“Neither one of us think it would be very much fun to sit in a restaurant and keep taking our masks on and off. We want to go when we can really enjoy it,” Nalley said.

According to the CDC, 11 to 13% of Kentuckians are fully vaccinated right now.



CDC guidelines that were released last week said fully vaccinated Americans can gather with small groups of other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

Someone is considered fully vaccinated if it has been two weeks since receiving their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or two weeks after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is one dose.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.