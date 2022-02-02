Three most common injuries associated with winter storms, UofL doctor says

Car accidents are the most common reason to visit the hospital during winter storms, but simply being exposed to winter weather comes with its own risks.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As winter weather rolls through Kentuckiana once again, the University of Louisville Health is preparing for a rise in patients with storm-related injuries.

UofL ER doctor Isaac Shaw said there were three main injuries he sees most often when it comes to ice storms.

Injuries from car accidents are most common when the roads are slick. He said they can cause a multitude of injuries ranging from broken bones to bleeding or, in some cases, organ injury.

The second hazard comes from simply walking in winter weather. Slips and falls are common as the ground becomes frozen solid. Shaw said people can get head and hand injuries as a result of these falls.

Another concern about being outside when the temperatures are below freezing is exposure to the elements.

"That can cause significant injuries from frostbite to more serious things like your heart slowing down and getting a very low core body temperature which can cause a number of problems," Shaw said.

He said the beginning stage of frostbite is a pain in a certain area that doesn't go away. You may also have blistering or discoloration.

Shaw recommended traveling with extra winter clothes in your car in case you do get stranded and need to be out in the elements.

