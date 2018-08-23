LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — A clinical trial in Louisville is providing new hope for cancer patients whose treatments are no longer working.

It's happening at the James Graham Brown Cancer Center. The breakthrough treatment is called, Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes, or TILs. Essentially, doctors remove your white blood cells known to kill cancer, grow more of them in a lab in huge numbers and then put them back into your body.

"There's not just a hundred or a million of these good guy soldiers, but there's hundreds of billions of them and we put them back in the patient and they attack the tumor. They don't just fight, they expand to other white blood cells to come in and help," Dr. Jason Chesney, the director of the James Graham Brown Cancer Center said.

Jennifer Phillips checked into the center this week. She'll be the first patient in the TILs trial with metastatic cervical cancer. Her diagnosis five years ago was determined to cut her life short, even after chemotherapy, radiation and a hysterectomy.

"It did show a little bit of success but I was sick, constantly," Phillips said.

The middle school teacher from Tennessee went into remission for about a year before she found the cancer had spread to her lung. She could stop fighting or find a clinical trial.

"My original thought was, I don't want my family being put through me being a guinea pig," Phillips said.

Then, she found an article in the Washington Post about a woman battling the same cancer who chose to undergo TILs and years later remains cancer-free.

Dr. Chesney says there are only seven states across the country conducting TILs trials. The Brown Cancer Center in Louisville is one of them.

"Immunotherapy is a huge game changer," Robert Heil said.

We met Heil, a few months ago, during his treatments for metastatic melanoma. He was the first patient locally to undergo the TILs trial in 2016.

"Initially, I had it in my spleen, lungs, arms, abdomen, chest, liver and now I'm down to 2 small lymphnodes," Heil said back in June.

He's one of the lucky ones. About half of the melanoma patients in Louisville's trial are alive today.

"In a perfect world, it would be 100 percent and would be the answer for everyone but we know it's not. But we're learning by each patient, why some patients respond and others don't," Stacy Baum, a clinical research nurse with Brown Cancer Center said.

The TILs trial this year, expanded to cervical, head and neck and lung cancers.

"I am very hopeful," Phillips said.

TILs Trials Locations

California

Iovance Cervical Investigative Site

Recruiting

Los Angeles, California, United States, 90033

Florida

Iovance Cervical Investigative Site

Recruiting

Miami, Florida, United States, 33136

Iovance Cervical Investigative Site

Recruiting

Orlando, Florida, United States, 32806

Iovance Cervical Investigative Site

Recruiting

Tampa, Florida, United States, 33612

Kentucky

Iovance Cervical Investigative Site

Recruiting

Louisville, Kentucky, United States, 40202

Louisiana

Iovance Cervical Investigative Site

Recruiting

New Orleans, Louisiana, United States, 70112

Maryland

Iovance Cervical Investigative Site

Recruiting

Baltimore, Maryland, United States, 21287-0013

Contact: Stephanie Gaillard, Dr.

New York

Iovance Cervical Investigative Site

Recruiting

Buffalo, New York, United States, 14263

Texas

Iovance Cervical Investigative Site

Recruiting

Houston, Texas, United States, 77030

New Cervical Cancer Screening recommendations

Read the full report here.

Doctors used to recommend annual pap smears but studies show less frequent screenings can still catch cancer early.

If you're under 21 years old, no testing is necessary.

If you're between 21 and 29, you should get screened every three years with a pap smear.

Women 30 to 65 now have a new choice.

1. They can get pap tests every three years

2. Or they can get an HPV test every five years

3. Or a combination of both tests every 5 years

New evidence shows almost all cases of cervical cancer are caused by the Human Papillomavirus (HPV).

