LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nicholas Richter is rolling up his sleeves and getting the measles vaccine as part of a clinic put on by the University of Louisville's Division of Infectious Diseases.

"A lot of people it seems are not getting vaccinated now and it's becoming a trend. I kind of wanted to work against them and make sure I'm benefiting to the immunity," the 18-year-old Atherton High School student said.

Vaccines for the measles and the chickenpox are being offered at a discounted rate of $40. Richter says it's worth it to protect him against the large crowds that are expected during the Kentucky Derby and for his overseas summer trip.

"If more and more people come and vaccinate themselves even here, I think we have a better chance of combating that even if it does happen," he told WHAS11.

Prevention is the main purpose of the clinic. Dr. Ruth Carrico is urging families to get vaccinated now. "The idea is that we are trying to learn and have a lessons learned that others communities are experiencing an outbreak of this infection," she said.

There haven't been any confirmed cases of the measles in Louisville, but the health departments says there have been five cases of the chickenpox so far this year. With awareness and prevention practices, Dr. Carrico believes those numbers can remain low.

"The only way we protect the very young in our community are making sure those around them are vaccinated," Dr. Carrico said.

Saturday's clinic is at the UofL Vaccine and International Travel Clinic at 501 E. Broadway from 10am-2pm.

Because of the below-cost rate, insurance is not accepted. Cash, credit card and medical spending accounts are allowed.