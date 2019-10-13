LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Toddlers and their families crowded the rooms and halls of UofL Hospital on Saturday for the first-ever Neonatal Intensive Care Unit reunion. Around two hundred children came back to meet the nurses and staff who cared for them in the first crucial days of their lives.

“We’re trying to bring them back to kind of come to where they started out…and hopefully in a better situation so we can say thank you to them,” said Tonya Robinson, UofL NICU Director.

Matt Kretzschmer’s son was in the NICU at UofL two and a half years ago. Kretzschmer said he appreciated the opportunity to reunite with the people who were so vital for his son’s care.

“It’s just great to come back and see all the nurses,” he said.

The nurses enjoyed it too, getting a chance to see those precious patients a little more grown-up and a lot stronger. The hospital says it plans on doing other reunions in the future.

