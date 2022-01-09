Governor's Mansion, Big Four Bridge light up gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed the proclamation recognizing Childhood Cancer Awareness Month at the Ronald McDonald House of Kentuckiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than $15,000 children are diagnosed with childhood cancer in the United States each year.

Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear joined survivors and parents who lost children to officially declare September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Beshear signed the proclamation at the Ronald McDonald House of Kentuckiana.

“The advance in science that has given us hope, the caring and knowledgeable medical teams that help these children, and all the love and support, give me that confidence that one day we will hear about a cure,” Casey Brown said.

Her child, Maddie Grace Brown, already has a plan for when she rings the bell.

“When I do, I’ll be sure to make a Tik Tok video of it. For the world to see and celebrate with me,” Maddie said.

After the signing of the proclamation, Beshear made a Tik Tok of his own to celebrate the signing.

The Governor’s Mansion, and the Big Four Bridge, will be lit gold in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Norton Children's Hospital sponsored the lighting of the bridge.

They said it's to shine a light on their star patients, families and staff.

