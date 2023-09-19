CDC: Hundreds of children killed in car accidents weren’t properly buckled up

More than 700 children were killed in car accidents in the U.S. in 2021.

Of those killed, more than a third weren't properly buckled up, according to the CDC.

Here's a quick checklist to make sure your child's car seat setup is safe:

First, make sure to select the proper seat based on age, weight and height.

Then make sure your child is facing the right direction. Babies should stay rear-facing until they've outgrown the height and weight requirements.

After that, move them forward-facing with a harness. Then, move to a booster seat until the child can fit into a seat belt.

Keep the car seat in the back because airbags up front can be dangerous for young kids. Make sure their harness lays flat with the seat snugly secured.

As the weather gets colder, don't forget to remove coats before putting your child in their car seat.

In Indiana, more than 1,000 certified child passenger safety technicians have the knowledge and skills to help. Certified child passenger safety technicians can assist families one-on-one. Click here to find the nearest place for help.