LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Dr. Erin Frazier spends most of her days treating kids at Norton Children's Medical Associates, but admits she hasn't always been the best at taking care of herself.

Five years ago, she noticed a lump on her breast, but after a few consults, blew it off. Months went by before she received an unusual wake-up call.

"I'm not a person who tends to remember their dreams, but this dream came right before I woke up and so it was very vivid," Frazier said. "I just remember waking up thinking, I have breast cancer."

The young mother of 3 immediately went in for a mammogram and an ultrasound and there it was.

While invasive, it was fortunately in the early stages. Today, Frazier' scans are clean.

"That dream prompted me and saved my life," Frazier said.

How did it happen and why?

"There has to be a mind-body connection and was I subconsciously much more worried about this than I physically knew?" Frazier asked.

These are questions Dr. Frazier can't answer but she's not alone.

A new book called, 'Dreams That Can Save Your Life,' features 18 women with similar stories, one right here in Lousiville. Suzanne De Gregorio says she had the same dream for weeks. She logged it in a dream journal she's kept for years.

"In the summer of 2013, I kept being awakened by the sentence, 'it's your time to get cancer.' It was repetitive," De Gregorio said.

She had a family history of breast cancer, but her mammogram came back normal. She requested an MRI and confirmed her fears: an aggressive form of Stage 1 breast cancer.

Had it not been for the dream, she says it could've been found at a less treatable stage.

De Gregorio believes it was her body's way of sending her signals in her sleep, like a survival mechanism.

"Pay attention to information that comes through sleep. Some of it is symbolic, but especially if it's about health and if it repeats, pay attention and if you haven't been to a doctor in a while, get it checked out," De Gregorio said.

