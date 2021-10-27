Your mammogram result can show a false positive after you get the COVID-19 vaccine; Here's why

Local oncologist says, "Its something we're seeing across all cancer types."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Chady Eversole is a 10-year breast cancer survivor. She tells WHAS11 keeping up with her health is important because of her family history.

"I'm always worried about it because we've had it and it's killed my mother, my grandmother, my sister. It killed Donna."

After getting her booster shot recently, Chady said she saw a post on social media where community members were talking about when they should get their mammograms after getting their vaccine.

The post said:

"I am a breast cancer survivor and can tell you the last thing you want to hear is that you need to come back for a second test. Amen."

Chady said she immediately called her doctor to ask. "I said a girl on Nextdoor mentioned having a false positive and my primary care said yes if you get your booster and a couple of weeks after that get your mammogram it's going to show positive a false positive."

A UofL oncologist also confirmed that information.

"It's something we're seeing across all cancer types," explained Dr. Brian Dong.

He said false positives show up when the lymph nodes during screening are reactive but have nothing to do with cancer. He also said it is normal to get some kind of lymph node reaction with any vaccine.

Dr. Dong suggests women should still get their mammograms.

"As a general point from my standards is that I'd rather you'd get screened as soon as you can rather than delay it another year or delay it another month or two," he said.

For Chady she's still planning to go to her screening next month. She urges anyone that hasn't gotten their checkup to schedule one as well.

"Go be your own patient advocate, be proactive don't just sit there and think it's not going to happen to me."

If you've recently had your COVID vaccine or booster shot and are planning to get your mammogram soon after, doctors suggest reaching out and letting them know when you had your shot. They want to work with you on the best next step is for you.