FRANKFORT, Ky. — Attorney General Andy Beshear wants hospitals to be completely prepared to provide comprehensive examinations for victims of sexual assault.

Beshear launched a new training effort from Frankfort on August 20.

Emergency room staff and hospital employees will be required to watch a one-hour training video that gives an overview of an assault survivor's rights, the role of rape crisis advocates, legal requirements for hospitals under the "Sexual Assault Forensic Exam Act" and "do's and don'ts" for conducting exams.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.