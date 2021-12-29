Beshear expands funding next year to support hospitals, advance care

Hospitals that meet federal quality measures can receive $1.1 billion in increased payments.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: The above video is about the COVID-19 rate ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations.

In a recent press release from the state capitol, Gov. Andy Beshear announced additional funding will be given to hospitals to continue expanding quality health care.

Hospitals that meet federal criteria can receive up to $1.1 billion in increased payments.

The funding will help deliver healthcare to Kentucky's 1.6 million Medicaid members.

“Health care is a basic human right, and our people deserve the best care possible,” Gov. Beshear said.

“This year, our state has faced so much tragedy and heartbreak from the pandemic, tornadoes and other natural disasters, and we are thankful to our hospitals for continuing to provide quality health care to our Kentucky families in need," he said.

Cabinet for Health and Safety (CFHS) Secretary Eric Friedlander said this is the second time this year Beshear has announced additional funding for Kentucky hospitals.

Kentucky Hospital Association President Nancy Galvagni said, "The ongoing partnership between CHFS and Kentucky’s hospitals made this application successful, and we are grateful to Secretary Friedlander, Medicaid Commissioner Lisa Lee and her staff for all of their work to achieve this outcome for the hospitals and our patients."

According to the press release university and and state mental hospitals will not receive this increase per state law.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.