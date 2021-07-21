Baptist Health breaks ground on hybrid emergency room, urgent care facility in Jeffersonville

Medical professionals hope this model will help eliminate unnecessary and costly emergency room visits.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ky. — Baptist Health broke ground on a first of its kind hybrid emergency room and urgent care clinic in southern Indiana.

Each patient will be examined to determine the appropriate treatment, and before treatment begins, patients will be informed if they will be billed as a patient of the emergency room or urgent care.

"This model, which is very unique, is that once they get here, we will determine if it fits emergency room criteria or urgent care. That’s how their care will be delivered and that’s how they'll be billed. So, there will be no surprise billing with this service,” Baptist Health President Michael Schroyer said.

Medical professionals hope this model will help eliminate unnecessary and costly emergency room visits.

The new facility will feature an on-site lab with CT scanners and radiology.

It is expected to be completed in spring of 2022.

“As our city grows, the demand for emergency health care has increased. I'm grateful to Baptist Health for recognizing this need and becoming a partner in Jeffersonville," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.