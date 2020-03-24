LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To protect patients and staff from the spreading novel coronavirus, Baptist Health will suspend visitation at their hospitals and medical offices on March 24. Only essential caregivers will be allowed to accompany patients, with limited exceptions.

“This is a difficult but necessary step to help deal with this ever-changing situation,” said Baptist Health CEO Gerard Colman. He apologized for the inconvenience but said the safety is the top priority. He reassured families that their loved ones are in good hands and encouraged the use of FaceTime and Skype.

There are a few exceptions to the visitation rules. Some hospital patients will be allowed one healthy visitor:

Patients under age 18 (must be a parent or guardian)

Women in labor (birthing partner)

End-of-life patients (clergy)

Hospice or end-of-life patients (visitor)

Dependent patients who require assistance (caregiver)

Visitors must be screened, and approved visitors should use one of 4 designated entrances:

Main entrance (Entrance A)

Second floor pedway entrance from the parking garage (Entrance C)

Emergency Department (Entrance E)

3900 building for Labor and Delivery

One healthy, essential caregiver will be allowed to accompany patients at medical offices:

Child under age 18 (parent)

Dependent adult who requires assistance (caregiver)

End-of-life patient (determined on case-by-case basis)

In addition to visitation changes, Baptist Health has also postponed elective surgeries and some diagnostic screening tests starting March 23.

“This will help ensure the safety of our patients and our staff, while conserving vital medical supplies,” Colman said.

