Baptist Health announces $15 minimum wage, pay increases for hourly workers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's largest health care system announced pay increases for full-time, part-time and temporary workers.

Baptist Health said its minimum starting hourly wage for all entry-level positions will jump to $15 per hour. Hourly workers in pay ranges already above $15 an hour will see additional increases to maintain parity.

"Each employee plays a vital role in our ability to provide exceptional care to those in our communities," said CEO Gerard Colman. "These pay increases also acknowledge and recognize the heavy burden placed on staff over the last 18 months due to the pandemic."

The increase in minimum wage will be reflected in paychecks starting Oct. 1. Wage increase will be in effect for all Baptist Health employees on payroll Sept. 1.

Baptist Health's announcement comes after its board of directors approved the increase Aug. 25. The move is a more than $51 million investment across the board.

The current federal and state minimum wage rate is $7.25 an hour. For information on jobs at Baptist Health, visit their website here.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state will recognize the efforts of Kentucky's hospital systems with "Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week" from Aug. 22-28.

Chief medical officers from Baptist Health, Norton Healthcare and UofL Health said while they are not overwhelmed, they are "very full." A month ago, Baptist Health Hardin had four to five COVID patients. As of Tuesday, they had between 75 and 80.

Baptist Health has had to delay some elective surgeries as their hospitals receive patients from other hospital systems.

