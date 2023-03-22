Baptist Health breaks ground on new inpatient rehabilitation hospital

The center will have 40 private patient rooms and a spacious therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation equipment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Baptist Health broke ground on its new inpatient rehabilitation hospital on Wednesday.

The hospital will be located in Jeffersontown, on Bluegrass Parkway, in partnership with Encompass Health.

This space will help patients recovering from strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.

“We are excited to expand and grow our rehabilitation services in Kentucky with Baptist Health, a forward-thinking and well-respected health care leader that has been a premier provider of acute inpatient rehabilitation to Louisville residents and beyond for more than 40 years,” Troy DeDecker, president of Encompass Health’s central region, said.

The project adds to Encompass Health’s presence in Kentucky, which includes rehabilitation hospitals in Edgewood, Elizabethtown and Lexington.

The hospital is expected to open in early 2024.

