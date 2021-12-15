Baptist Health Louisville celebrates anniversary of first COVID-19 vaccination

Thursday marks the anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccination administered at Baptist Health Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Baptist Health Louisville will celebrate the anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday Dec. 16. The first five shots were given to employees.

Baptist Health received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in their first delivery.

The hospital soon opened its vaccine clinic under direction of the Director of Rehab, Karen Thompson. She said the success of the clinic is due to her team and peer leaders.

The clinic quickly became a drive-thru when they saw the parking situation was not convenient for most people, especially the elderly.

“The drive-thru has allowed for a much more efficient process for the patient and one that is convenient for all ages. The whole process takes about 10 minutes for registration and vaccine then 15 minutes to wait after your vaccine to make sure you do not have a reaction. We have been called the “chick-fil-a” of vaccine clinics and I consider that a huge compliment,” Thompson said.

According to Baptist Health Louisville’s press release, 83,651 vaccines have been administered.

