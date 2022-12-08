'It makes sense from a medical standpoint'; Baptist Health celebrates new healthcare facility in Jeffersonville

Baptist Health said it's the first hybrid healthcare facility in Kentuckiana.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Baptist Health celebrated its first hybrid healthcare facility in Kentuckiana Friday. Its an emergency room and a urgent care facility built into one.

Chief Marketing Officer Dr. Jody Prather said they built the hospital in Jeffersonville to make it more convenient for patients.

"We wanted to be in Clark County and we wanted to be in an area where our patients needed us," he said. "This is exactly the right spot to be in the middle of that growth and where our patients needed that kind of care."

Before, patients had to travel nearly 20 minutes to Baptist Health Floyd.

Leaders said their main goal is to help patients who don't know what level of care they need. President Michael Schroyer said patients will also be billed appropriately for their level of care.

"It takes the guesswork out of the hands of the patient. They have enough to worry about anyways, so they can just come here, receive care, and we'll take care of that for them," Schroyer said.

Prather said they hired 35 to 40 medical professionals to work at the facility. They will start seeing patients on Monday, Aug. 15.

"It makes sense from a medical standpoint, it makes sense from a financial standpoint and it's really going to make sense from a patients experience," he said.

