Baptist Health Floyd hosts ribbon cutting for new sleep/pulmonary clinic

The new clinic is located across the street from the hospital, in Suite 362 of the Professional Arts Building.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Baptist Health Floyd held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new combined pulmonary/sleep clinic and sleep center on Friday.

According to a press release, the clinic is located across the street from the hospital, in Suite 362 of the Professional Arts Building, located at 1919 State St.

The new location was remodeled and space expanded. The old sleep center had one clinic room; the new one has four clinic examination rooms along with four sleep center rooms, the release said.

“It’s a bigger, brighter, and newer space to see our current patients and new ones,” Scott Yates, respiratory service line director, said. “We definitely have a lot of patients that need to be seen in both the pulmonary and sleep clinic, the new space allows us to grow. There is a definite need in our community for the services we offer.”

Officials said the office, which opened earlier this month, is staffed with three pulmonary and three sleep providers. Yates said patients love the new office.

“Parking is much easier and the office is much more accessible,” he said. “Before pulmonary shared waiting space with surgery and cardiac, but now it has its own waiting space. The old sleep center was in the basement and was difficult for patients to find. The new space is much better for our patients and providers.”

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.