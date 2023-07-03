Summer break is here, but it's also time to think about back to school checkups

Kentucky and Indiana school systems require physical exams for certain ages, as well as yearly sports physicals for athletes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Summer break has gotten well underway for most students in Kentuckiana, but it’s also time to start thinking about back to school wellness checks.

Appointments are filling up for the end of July through the beginning of the school year.

Annual exams allow doctors to identify any potential health issues, provide mental health screenings and ensure your child is up to date on vaccines.

Kentucky is behind neighboring states in routine childhood vaccination rates and is well below the national average. Part of the issue is families fell behind during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Outbreaks of other vaccine preventable illnesses can cause things like school closures, kids to be sick and go into the hospital and those are the things that we want to prevent. So making sure that kids are up to date with their vaccines is really important,” Dr. Heather Felton, a pediatrician at Norton Children’s Hospital, said.

Felton said the best time to schedule an appointment is now, while pediatrician’s offices are slow during the summer and before the back to school rush starts.

