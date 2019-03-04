BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Jerome Kunkel's attorney said Wednesday that he will appeal a judge's ruling to keep the student out of school as he refuses to get the chickenpox vaccine.

"These kids are still picking up homework every day, my client took a test Saturday at his teacher's house. It is silly and it is absurd," Attorney Chris Wiest told WHAS 11 News.

Wiest said he represents 25 students altogether in a lawsuit, suing the Northern Kentucky Health Department, claiming the vaccine goes against his religious beliefs.

A Kentucky judge has ruled against Kunkel, who sued after he was banned from school and the basketball team because he wasn't vaccinated for chickenpox.

"I'm pretty devastated about it," Kunkel, 18 said. Kunkel is a high school athlete. The ban prevented him from playing in the basketball tournament. It has also stopped him from trying out for the baseball team.

An injunction would've allowed him to go back to school while the lawsuit played out.

A Boone County Circuit judge denied that request.

"I'm perfectly healthy. I never had the chicken pox and for me to be barred from school, it just doesn't make any sense," Kunkel said..

An outbreak of the chickenpox at Kunkel's high school led to the ban. Kunkel has been out of school since March 14.

It's unclear if or when he will be able to return.

"It's probably too late for Jerome and some of the kids at the school. They're losing out and by the time they come around with a decision on this, it'll be kind of too late for us," said Kunkel's father, Bill.

His father doesn't understand why Kunkel can't return to school, if he's going to daily mass with the same students, in the same building.

"They're not restricted from Holy Communion and mass. They receive the Body of Christ on the tongue. We're allowed to go to Kroger, we're allowed to go all of these places."

Kunkel is Catholic and refuses to get the vaccine because he said it derives from aborted fetal cells.

"What we're doing, we feel right about it, and we're going to go until we can't go anymore," he explained.

Jeff Mando, attorney for the health department released this statement:

"Late yesterday the Boone Circuit Court issued a decision upholding the Northern Kentucky District Health Department’s statutory charge to protect the health and welfare of the community. We are pleased with the Court’s careful, and thorough review of the evidence and legal issues posed in this case. The Court’s ruling, which follows on the heels of the Northern Kentucky Health Department receiving national recognition through re-accreditation by the Public Health Accreditation Board, underscores the critical need for Public Health Departments to preserve the safety of the entire community, and in particular the safety of those members of our community who are most susceptible to the dire consequences when an infectious, serious disease such as varicella, is left unabated and uncontrolled."