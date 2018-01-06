LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A second employee of Denny’s restaurant at 4030 Dutchman’s Lane has been diagnosed with acute hepatitis A. The first employee was diagnosed in March, and these two cases are not related.

Customers may have been exposed to the virus if they went to the restaurant May 4-24, 2018.

Though the risk of contracting the virus from eating at the restaurant is low, the Department of Public Health and Wellness is issuing the warning as a precaution.

“Food-borne transmission has not been a factor in this outbreak,” said Dr. Lori Caloia, medical director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness. “The virus continues to be transmitted person-to-person, primarily among those who use illegal drugs and the homeless. We have had a very small number of food workers diagnosed with hepatitis A and the restaurant industry throughout Louisville continues to get their workers immunized. More than 5,700 local food service employees have been vaccinated against hepatitis A.”

If you develop symptoms of hepatitis A, seek medical attention.

