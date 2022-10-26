Anchorage Middletown Fire launches new program to address first responders' mental health

The peer support team is an outreach program led by first responders who are trained to deal with mental health and are often going through the same battles.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to the CDC, first responders are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty. A fire department in Eastern Jefferson County is doing something about that.

Anchorage Middletown Fire Department (AMFEMS) launched a new program on Wednesday designed to help firefighters and EMS with their mental health.

The peer support team is an outreach program led by first responders who are trained to deal with mental health and are often going through the same battles themselves.

The department says the program took more than a year to launch because of rigorous required training.

Department Chaplain Wayne Bishop says first responders are often put in very stressful situations - leading to increased risk of trauma, PTSD and suicide.

The CDC reports first responders are nearly 1.4 times more likely to die by suicide than the public, but these deaths are likely underreported.

Bishop says it's important to check in and lend a listening ear.

"They make runs that are very difficult," he said. "Some of the worst days for our people are the days in which we are called on to be at our best in order to help the public."

Captain Mike Hilliard says the sobering statistics are also why it's important to destigmatize asking for help within the field.

"During a training back in the 90s, a counterpart of mine, during a role play, broke down because the role play was so close to what he had experienced in real life, but never felt he could talk about it," Hilliard recalled. "It helped him to finally be able to let that out and share his feelings."

Wayne says the Anchorage Middletown Fire Department is the only fire department in the region that has implemented the program; he says he hopes it becomes more widespread.

Hilliard says the program doesn't take a great deal of money, but time; he says they had a lot of support from the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) as well.

The peer support program is also designed to help family members of first responders, and retirees.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.